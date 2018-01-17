Classes canceled for Thursday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to the Loyola website, classes are canceled for Thursday, Jan. 18, due to icy road conditions.

The city has issued another hard freeze warning, with below-freezing temperatures and wind chill expected again tonight. Ice could remain on the ground through tomorrow morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Dining facilities will be open during the closure but with limited hours.