Classes canceled for Thursday

Erin Snodgrass
January 17, 2018
According to the Loyola website, classes are canceled for Thursday, Jan. 18, due to icy road conditions.

The city has issued another hard freeze warning, with below-freezing temperatures and wind chill expected again tonight. Ice could remain on the ground through tomorrow morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Dining facilities will be open during the closure but with limited hours.

