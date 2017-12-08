Sports briefs for 12/8





Rugby team wraps up regular season

The rugby team finished off their season 4-2 after winning their first four games of the year. The team’s only losses came from LSU-Alexandria, because of forfeits due to injuries. The rugby team has a chance to compete in the playoffs at the National Small College Rugby Organization playoffs as they represent their conference, the Deep South Rugby Conference.

Women’s basketball ranked 26th in latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll

In the newest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ Poll, Loyola’s women’s basketball coaching staff ranked 26th in the country. The update comes as the Wolf Pack stands second in the conference standing with an overall record of 7-3. Mass communication senior Zoie Miller currently leads the team in scoring at 20.0 points per game, good for fourth in the NAIA. The team will travel to Mobile, AL on Friday Dec. 8 to face Spring Hill College for their next game.



Markya Zee wins three academic and character awards

Biology junior Markya Zee ended her junior season on the Wolf Pack volleyball team winning three awards from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics: the NAIA Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Award, SSAC All-Academic Team, and the Champions of Character team. A total of 556 students have been named NAIA Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Award nationally, and Zee was the only Loyola student to be given the award. This is also Zee’s second consecutive season being named on both the SSAC All-Academic and Champions of Character teams.

