Golf team end fall season with a win at Coastal Georgia Invitational



Filed under Golf, Sports

To close out their fall season, the women’s golf team won their first title of the year in the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational.

Wolf Pack golfers filled out three of the four top spots to take home the trophy for Loyola.

“I’m most proud of placing second in our last tournament,” psychology freshman Madison Bates said. “It was a great feeling to also have two other teammates place third and fourth along with me.”

The Wolf Pack won the title by a sizable 18 strokes, edging out National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams Faulkner University and Brenau University.

“This past fall season went really well for us. We had high expectations going into the season and accomplished several of our goals. We were able to end the season on a great note,” Bates said.

The win was the third team title in Loyola history and second under head coach Drew Goff.

“Both teams had a great fall season,” Goff said. “The men’s team captured their first win ever at the Redhawk Fall Invitational, and the following week the girls won Coastal Georgia’s Invitational over two top 20 opponents.”

The team also had stellar individual play from many of their athletes in the tournament and throughout the season, according to Goff.

“Philip Nijoka on the men’s side had an awesome fall season, winning two of the three events individually. Ashley Rogers on the women’s team was very solid for us and had a second and a third place finish,” Goff said.

As this season comes to a close, the women’s golf team enters the offseason ranked 17th in the country, entering the top 25 for the first time in Wolf Pack history.

“Our success in the fall was just the beginning. We worked hard to get where we are and intend to keep moving forward,” management junior Daria Delfino said. “During the offseason we will be conditioning while simultaneously working on improving our games.”

The Loyola golf teams has their first match up at the Spring Hill Badger Invitational on Feb. 26.