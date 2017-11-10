Letter to the editor: Stop asking for opinion pieces

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

By: Alex Hernandez

Economics sophomore

After constantly being harassed by you, I have succumbed to your request and will give you my opinion.

My dear editor, unlike what you might think, the majority of us students do not appreciate it when you harass us to get “an opinion” just to meet your weekly quota.

Now aside from the fact you are making us uncomfortable (which should be more than enough to stop), you’re also jeopardizing student life and the integrity of journalism itself.

First of all, pressuring students to do this cheap labor is not only EXTREMELY ANNOYING but also endangers the student’s life, which could lead to serious detriments to our mental health.

Students do not only have fully packed class schedules, but most of us also have jobs, internships or extracurricular commitments.

We cannot also forget the time needed for studying for our classes, eating, sleeping and basic hygiene needs. If you could not tell, students really cannot afford to add more on their plate without disrupting the balance of their lives and causing more stress.

You asking students for an opinion piece is a disruption to our lives and the stress of meeting a deadline for something you don’t want to do.

The point of an opinion piece is that one genuinely has a strong opinion on an issue. This means that time has been taken to research various arguments and consider each position thoroughly before adopting a side.

By constantly asking students to put forth strong opinions, you, are not allowing for this process to happen naturally. As a result, the pieces printed do not actually reflect the passions of the students, but rather, whatever they could invent at the time to fill space in the paper. As such, the validity of the opinion pieces is to be called into question.

If you seriously want the students to give their opinions, you should let students come to them on their own.