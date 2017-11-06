Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Gallery: Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecues for charity

Students came out to support the Barbecue for Charity event hosted by the Loyola Asian Student Organization Thursday, Nov. 2. promoting the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Barbara Brown
November 6, 2017
Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the Pacific Links foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of the Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecue burgers, hot dogs, and chicken in the Peace Quad to raise money and awareness for the Pacific Links foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of the Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecue burgers, hot dogs, and chicken in the Peace Quad to raise money and awareness for the Pacific Links foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of the Loyola Asian Student Organization barbecue burgers, hot dogs, and chicken in the Peace Quad to raise money and awareness for the Pacific Links foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Members of Loyola Asian Student Organization hand out food to raise money and awareness for the foundation in an effort to promote the Nov. 11 auction at McAllister Hall on Tulane's Campus. All proceeds will go to the Pacific Links foundation to fight human trafficking and support sustainable development in Vietnam. Photo by Barbara Brown. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

