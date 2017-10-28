Marguerite Hernandez hired as founding director of academic advising





Filed under Administration, News

In an attempt to increase retention as part of Project Magis, Dr. Marguerite “Missy” Hernandez has accepted an offer to be Loyola’s founding director of academic advising.

According to an email from Interim Provost David Borofsky, Hernandez holds an E.d. D in higher education leadership from Nova Southeastern University. While there, her dissertation focused on the role of student success courses in improving student retention.

Hernandez comes to Loyola from Virginia Commonwealth University in Doha, Qatar, where she was the founding director of the office of academic advising and career services.

The search committee was comprised of more than 40 campus community members who attended presentations and provided feedback on the candidates.

“Her leadership will take us to the next level in providing the highest quality academic advising consistent with our institutional mission to foster cura personalis and our Project Magis goal of reaching an even higher level of retention,” Borofsky said in an email.

Hernandez will officially join Loyola on Dec. 11, and will report to Brad Petitfils, senior director of student success.