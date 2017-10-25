Day of the Dead concert coming to Gasa Gasa

Close Gasa Gasa (archived image) Photo credit: The Maroon Gasa Gasa (archived image) Photo credit: The Maroon

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Nov. 2 marks the Day of the Dead. This year, a group of Loyola music industry and music performance students will be performing at Gasa Gasa.

Perrin Kileen, event coordinator and music industry freshman, will be performing. He mentions that they will be implementing the traditions of Day of the Dead, “bringing aspects of the celebrations by using makeup, establishing a themed scenery, and paying respect for those who have passed.”

“People should expect a lot of energy from eager artists trying to make a name out of themselves,” Kileen said.

The bands and artists are freshmen and sophomores of Loyola’s school of music with, “Tulane music students will also make a featured appearance.”

The official list of performers includes both soloist and groups. “There is going to be bands, deejaying, and live singing,” Kileen said.

Confirmed performers are: Maxtaylor, Skylarallen, Nick Coleman, Nye, Kip, Heartbreakp, Buddha, Choirboi Jourden, and Freakout. Dj DII TII and Lukrative will be leading the night’s sound.

Max Taylor, music freshman, mentioned “though this not everyone’s first time performing as artists, we are coming together on stage for our first collaboration.”

The event will take place at Gasa Gasa: 4920 Freret St. New Orleans, La 70115.

Tickets are on sale for $5 if the attendees RSVP at DOTD.LIVE, or $8 at the door.

Doors open at 7pm, and the event will begin at 8pm.