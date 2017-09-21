Lakeshore Landing concert sneak peeks outdoor facility, preps for Spring opening

Doug Page spins records between music performances at the Landing Festival Sneak Peak on Saturday, September 2. The free event previewed Tipitina’s developers’ music venue on Lake Pontchartrain. (Courtesy of Zach Brien) Photo credit: Zach Brien

The lakefront’s new entertainment destination held its first outdoor event with a free family-friendly concert overlooking Lake Pontchartrain.

The sneak peek event attracted crowds and community members interested in previewing the new $12 million development sitting at the South Shore Harbor. The former Bally’s Casino site offered local entertainment from the UNO Jazz All-Stars, The Fortifiers and Naughty Professor as well as cash bars and food trucks. In collaboration with NOLA Brewing and French Truck Coffee, Naughty Professor presented the first tastes of their own Darker Daze Ale at the concert.

Will Temple, who lives on his boat docked at Pier 7 at the South Shore Harbor, took advantage of the free parking that Tipitina’s offered to boat owners for the event. Temple said he had to make it out since his friend Tony Green, bass player for The Fortifiers, was performing.

Kali Serna, local music talent buyer and promoter, said she came to the event since she’s a friend of Naughty Professor’s bassist. Serna praised the Tipitina’s Foundation for the previous work in the city and said she hopes that the new amphitheater at the lakefront brings in the numbers they’d like, even though the destination is further out from frequently ventured venues in the city.

District E Councilman James Gray said this development helps to bring more activity to New Orleans East but that the project is really something for the whole city.

“I mean, this is a big deal,” Gray said. “That PT boat exhibit is a national exhibit, and people from all over the country are going to come to see that PT boat.”

More officials, such as board members from the Non-Flood Protection Asset Management Authority, which sent out the request for proposals that the Tipitina’s owners responded to, were in attendance. Chairwoman Wilma Heaton shared the board’s support for the project.

“The community is craving it,” Heaton said. “We’re just getting started.”

Dawn Hebert, who serves on the Non-Flood Authority board member and is currently running for District E City Council, said she is excited for how the Lakeshore Landing can contribute to her district. Hebert looks forward to more developers being attracted to the area since assets like the New Orleans Lakefront Airport and the waterfront provided by Lake Pontchartrain are being embraced.

Kristin Shannon, spokesperson for Tipitina’s owners Mary and Roland Von Kurnatowski, said that the next step in the Lakeshore Landing project is the construction of the marina convenience store, which will feature a fuel dock.

Because of how well the sneak peek turned out, the owners have decided to offer live music every weekend this month starting Friday, Sept. 15. The venue opens for each concert at 4 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 1, and admission is free.