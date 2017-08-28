Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

New Starbucks on the Go opens in the Danna Center

Starbucks new self-serve kiosk will be open in the Danna Center Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight. Photo credit: Barbara Brown

Emma Gilheany
August 28, 2017
Students looking for caffeine before starting their morning (or afternoon) class won’t have to wait through long lines to get their cup of Starbucks anymore.

That’s because there’s a new self-serve kiosk in the Danna Center, featuring both hot and iced Starbucks beverages.

Of the two new coffee machines, one is a standard espresso machine that makes lattes, cappuccinos, flavored coffee and more, while the other machine, known as the Serenade, is a single cup brewer, similar in style to a Keurig machine.

The kiosk is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight. A cashier will be at Tsunami Sushi to ring up drink orders and help make them. They will accept cash, credit, Wolf Bucks and Wave Bucks.

This new station is in addition to the full service Starbucks already located in the Danna Center — a location that is one of the busiest in the New Orleans area, according to Dining Services Director of Operations Renee Burgess.

The new option for coffee is already getting positive reviews among students.

“I think it’s a great idea, considering how many Loyola students grab Starbucks every day,” Lauren LeCompte, journalism sophomore, said.

The Starbucks in the Danna Center is known for its long lines. It was those lines that inspired the decision to open the new kiosk in hopes that it would “ease the pain of the long line,” Burgess said.

The Starbucks on the Go was opened for those “just looking for a plain cup of coffee,” according to Burgess.

LeCompte agreed, saying: “Hopefully it reduces the issue with the daily endless line in front of the Starbucks.”

For those looking for some late night coffee, Dining Services is considering keeping the kiosk open until 2 a.m. during finals, Burgess said. Dining Services is also working on making the Starbucks on the Go truly self-serve with students being able to ring themselves up using their Wolf Bucks.

New Starbucks on the Go opens in the Danna Center