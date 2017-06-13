Loyola pledges to continue to address climate change





Loyola is one of 183 universities to join “We Are Still In,” a nationwide movement of higher education institutions that have pledged to continue addressing climate change despite President Trump’s recent withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to The Times-Picayune, Loyola was included in the updated list of signatories released by Second Nature on Monday, June 5. In addition to the universities, the pledge also includes over 900 businesses and leaders from nine states and 125 cities, including New Orleans.

The statement, however, did not give specifics about what the pledge hoped to accomplish or how. Although other New Orleans universities have not yet signed “We Are Still In,” Tulane, Xavier, Delgado and Dillard all have plans to continue helping the environment.