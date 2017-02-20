John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday
February 20, 2017
Filed under Administration, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Friday, Feb. 24, the daily noon mass in Ignatius Chapel will be in memory of Jon Altschul, who passed away one year ago.
According to a statement released by Kurt Bindewald, director of university ministry, all are invited to attend the Mass. Following Mass will be a light lunch and fellowship in the Manresa Den located at Bobet 107.
In the original release from the university, Wildes wrote, “All who knew Jon remember his gentle laughter and a frequent twinkle in his eye. They also remember the care, thoughtfulness, generosity, intelligence and rigor with which he approached his research, led faculty meetings and taught classes. Jon was well respected by colleagues and students alike.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.