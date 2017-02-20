Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

Jessica Molina
February 20, 2017
Filed under Administration, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Friday, Feb. 24, the daily noon mass in Ignatius Chapel will be in memory of Jon Altschul, who passed away one year ago.

According to a statement released by Kurt Bindewald, director of university ministry, all are invited to attend the Mass. Following Mass will be a light lunch and fellowship in the Manresa Den located at Bobet 107.

In the original release from the university, Wildes wrote, “All who knew Jon remember his gentle laughter and a frequent twinkle in his eye. They also remember the care, thoughtfulness, generosity, intelligence and rigor with which he approached his research, led faculty meetings and taught classes. Jon was well respected by colleagues and students alike.”

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    University Senate discuss upcoming changes at Loyola

  • Administration

    Manganaro announces resignation

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    Wildes responds to Trump’s immigration ban

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    Provost Manganaro resigns

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    Leslie Parr honored with Dux Academicus award

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Academic

    A little less than one year to donate to the Faith in the Future campaign

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    TOPS deficits result in increased tuition costs for students

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    President Wildes updates faculty and staff during spring convocation

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    Sebastian, Mission and Ministry VP, resigns

  • John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday

    Administration

    University says police confrontation was a misunderstanding

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
John Altschul memorial Mass will be held Friday