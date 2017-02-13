Activists rally for Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood supporters chant for pro-choice rights. Nearly 200 people gathered in front of City Hall to defend the organization in response to President Trump's order to defund it. Feb. 10, 2017. Photo credit: Haley Pegg Planned Parenthood supporters chant for pro-choice rights. Nearly 200 people gathered in front of City Hall to defend the organization in response to President Trump's order to defund it. Feb. 10, 2017. Photo credit: Haley Pegg





Filed under City, Showcase, Worldview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Planned Parenthood supporters took part in a rally to spread their message to the government: “Defend, don’t defund.”

On Friday, Feb. 10, nearly 200 people gathered At Duncan Plaza in front of City Hall. Event organizers took the mic to show their support for Planned Parenthood, in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to defund the organization. Men and women of all ages spent the afternoon holding up signs, cheering on speakers, and chanting, “Defend, don’t defund.”

Ashley Robins, New Orleans resident, helped organize the event. She said the rally itself is just one piece of a bigger message she would like to send.

“I want people to realize that anyone can do something like this,” Robins said. “I want to incite activism in New Orleanians, whether it be for Planned Parenthood or whatever it is they’re passionate about.”

Robins said the rally was planned in response to an anti-abortion rally that was set to take place in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic the following day. The support rally organizers came up with the idea because they wanted to host a counter rally to oppose the anti-choice group.

Initially, event organizers anticipated a much bigger turnout – over 3,000 people RSVP’d to the event on Facebook. Robins noted the significant difference in what was expected and the amount of people who actually attended could be due to a scheduling issue. The event was originally to take place on Saturday afternoon when people were off work. However, organizers made a last minute change and decided to have it on Friday afternoon instead.

Hasmig Vartanian has been a member of Planned Parenthood for years. She attended the rally to show her belief that Planned Parenthood is a necessary part of women’s rights.

“I think it’s a very, very important issue,” Vartanian said. “I think it’s one of the most important issues. It has to do with choice, which has to do with freedom, which has to do with healthcare for women.”

Amy Krueger is pro-choice, and said she attended the rally for the purpose of educating others about the purpose of Planned Parenthood.

“I hope the rally brings more attention to the fact that Planned Parenthood is about more than just abortions,” Krueger said. “They provide cancer screening and they provide contraception to people,” Krueger said.

Planned Parenthood supporters were not the only attendees at the rally, however. Lydia Rose was one of a handful of pro-life activists who came to speak up for the opposing side.

As a nurse, Rose said her stance on the issue comes from the belief that life begins at conception.

“I can hear a baby’s heartbeat at six weeks,” Rose said. “If a heartbeat is what determines death, it should also be what determines life.”

For the first part of the rally, supporters and protesters disagreed and argued their points civilly. As it went on, however, the crowds became more angered. A group of pro-choice activists interrupted pro-life activists who were speaking by chanting repeatedly, “My body, my choice!”