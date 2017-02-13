Professor-produced album wins Grammy Award

Homer, LA native Bobby Rush was awarded “Best Traditional Blues Album” at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2016 album “Porcupine Meat.”

Porcupine Meat was produced by Scott Billington, music industry professor and, and features performances from fellow music industry professors Jeff Albert and David Torkanowsky, who play trombone and keyboards on the album, respectively.

The Grammy follows a fortunate year for Rush, who was also awarded “Best Blues Album” at the 2017 Best of the Beat Music Awards. This is the first Grammy Award win for the 83 year-old blues guitarist.