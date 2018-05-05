Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
Executive Producer
I am a sophomore and entering my second year with The Maroon as the Executive Producer. I hope to showcase the full Loyola experience through the Maroon Minute, Uptown Howl and Wolf Pack Wrap Up. I hope in the future to find a place in sports journalism, reporting about my hometown team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jillian Oddo , Executive Producer

May 05, 2018
Two freshmen are tearing up the trail ()
Apr 30, 2018
Wolf Pack Wrap Up for Monday, April 30, 2018 ()
Apr 16, 2018
Maroon Minute for April 16, 2018 ()
Apr 12, 2018
Maroon Minute for April 12, 2018 ()
Apr 04, 2018
Maroon Minute for April 4, 2018 ()
Mar 19, 2018
Maroon Minute for March 19, 2018 ()
Mar 15, 2018
Havoc the Wolf shines in the spotlight ()
Mar 14, 2018
Maroon Minute for March 14, 2018 ()
Mar 10, 2018
Loyola top producer of Fulbright scholars ()
Mar 05, 2018
Wolf Pack Wrap Up for March 5, 2018 ()
Feb 23, 2018
Zoie Miller leads the Wolf Pack in her final year ()
Feb 10, 2018
Loyola defeats Martin Methodist 65-53 ()
Feb 07, 2018
Maroon Minute for February 7, 2018 ()
Feb 06, 2018
Wolf Pack Wrap Up for February 5 ()
Feb 05, 2018
Loyola swimming teams make a splash at conference championship ()
Jan 29, 2018
Loyola moves their SSAC record to 7-1 after win over University of Mobile ()
Jan 24, 2018
Loyola wins Champion of Character game 90-54 ()
Jan 23, 2018
Loyola defeats SSAC rival Faulkner University 100-59 ()
Jan 21, 2018
Loyola taking over the SSAC POW Award ()
Nov 30, 2017
The Maroon Minute Nov. 30, 2017 ()
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Staff