Jacob is a Junior at Loyola as a Digital Filmmaking Major. He serves as the Content Producer at the Maroon, in which he serves as a liason between the Photography Desk and the Newsroom, Maroon Minute, and Social Media of The Maroon, and is afforded significant creative and artistic direction for new photography training and projects at The Maroon. Jacob has worked as a freelance photographer and cinematographer specializing in Live Music before he joined The Maroon, and has worked with many Loyola students and notable personalities such as Big Freedia and Regis Prograis.
Contact: [email protected]
Jacob Meyer, Content Producer
