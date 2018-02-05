Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

JC Canicosa is a Mass Communication major and Sociology minor. JC is currently the Senior Staff Writer and sports columnist. He has written and photographed for over 50 news stories for the paper, and also worked as an anchor and director for The Maroon Minute.

JC Canicosa, Senior Staff Writer

Jan 19, 2018
Class registration order pushes seniors out (Story)
Jan 17, 2018
Louisiana could lose medical marijuana (Story)
Dec 08, 2017
Sports briefs for 12/8 (Story)
Dec 08, 2017
JC does sports: water polo (Story)
Nov 29, 2017
Sports briefs 12/1 (Story)
Nov 08, 2017
Sports briefs 11/10 (Story)
Nov 06, 2017
Wolf Pack Wrap Up November 6, 2017 (Story)
Oct 30, 2017
The Maroon Minute for October 30, 2017 (Story)
Oct 25, 2017
JC does sports: Cheerleading (Story)
Oct 24, 2017
Sports briefs 10/27 (Story)
Oct 23, 2017
The Maroon Minute for October 23, 2017 (Story)
Oct 18, 2017
Loyola named a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution (Story)
Oct 13, 2017
The Maroon Minute for October 13, 2017 (Story)
Oct 04, 2017
JC scrutinizes sports (special edition): Loyola’s balls fall flat (Story)
Oct 02, 2017
The Maroon Minute for October 2, 2017 (Story)
Sep 25, 2017
Maroon Minute for September 25, 2017 (Story)
Sep 20, 2017
JC does sports: sailing (Story)
Sep 20, 2017
Sports briefs 9/22 (Story)
Sep 15, 2017
Maroon Minute for September 15, 2017 (Story)
Sep 06, 2017
JC does sports: Quidditch (Story)
Aug 29, 2017
Volleyball team defeats Alcorn State in first home game of the season (Story)
Aug 23, 2017
Sports briefs 8/25 (Story)
Aug 21, 2017
Former Loyola basketball star goes pro, heads to Canadian league (Story)
May 02, 2017
Track and Field’s camaraderie leads to success (Story)
Apr 21, 2017
Fourth wave feminism marks new chapter in equality (Story)
Apr 08, 2017
Golf teams aim for a shot at conference title (Story)
Mar 14, 2017
Second annual Feminist Festival promotes positivity (Story)
Mar 01, 2017
Men’s and women’s basketball teams prepare for championship (Story)
Feb 12, 2017
Women’s basketball defeats Faulkner University 79-54 (Story)
Feb 09, 2017
Golf team’s preparation for spring season is in full swing (Story)
Feb 02, 2017
Brenau University defeats Loyola 85-78 in come from behind thriller (Story)
Jan 25, 2017
Leslie Parr honored with Dux Academicus award (Story)
Jan 20, 2017
The Wolf Pack defeat the Crusaders 84-44 behind Jackson’s triple-double (Story)
Jan 17, 2017
Loyola’s track and field team sets eyes on conference championship (Story)
Dec 09, 2016
Rugby team looks to build on successful season (Story)
Nov 07, 2016
Majority of Americans may soon be living with legal marijuana (Story)
Sep 12, 2016
Loyola hosts suicide prevention week events (Story)
