Fall 2019 Editor-in-Chief
Erin Snodgrass, mass communication senior, is excited to be serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Loyola Maroon this semester. She has previously worked as news editor, managing editor for print, and assistant religion editor. She has a minor in political science and studied abroad in Brno, Czech Republic, where she worked as a reporter and anchor in a Czech newsroom. When not writing or editing, she can be found binge-watching prestige television, hanging out with her roommates and listening to classic rock.

Erin Snodgrass, Editor-in-Chief

Aug 27, 2019
