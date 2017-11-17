Erin Snodgrass, mass communication senior, is excited to be serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Loyola Maroon this semester. She has previously worked as news editor, managing editor for print, and assistant religion editor. She has a minor in political science and studied abroad in Brno, Czech Republic, where she worked as a reporter and anchor in a Czech newsroom. When not writing or editing, she can be found binge-watching prestige television, hanging out with her roommates and listening to classic rock.
Erin Snodgrass, Editor-in-Chief
|Aug 27, 2019
|
University police issue crime alert for off campus sexual assault (Story)
|Jun 25, 2019
|
Wolf Pack baseball names new head coach (Story)
|May 03, 2019
|
Loyola issues precautionary boil water advisory (Story)
|Apr 19, 2019
|
How clean is your college bar? (Story)
|Apr 04, 2019
|
Loyola ranked ninth in inclusivity by Princeton Review (Story)
|Apr 02, 2019
|
Loyola outdoes national graduation rates but sees room to improve (Story)
|Apr 01, 2019
|
Pastorek ‘cautiously optimistic’ about probation status (Story)
|Mar 21, 2019
|
SGA senate says ‘no’ to vetoes (Story)
|Mar 13, 2019
|
SGA elections consist of system changes, few candidates (Story)
|Mar 11, 2019
|
SGA slate of candidates announced (Story)
|Feb 24, 2019
|
Play Therapy Center merges toys with mental health (Story)
|Feb 16, 2019
|
Isabel Medina named faculty member of the year (Story)
|Jan 29, 2019
|
Changes coming to the College of Music and Fine Arts (Story)
|Apr 20, 2018
|
Informed Consent deals with science and religion coming to a head (Story)
|Apr 20, 2018
|
Pastorek: Loyola’s future is strong (Story)
|Mar 16, 2018
|
Project Magis makes progress on initiatives (Story)
|Mar 12, 2018
|
Final three presidential candidates are non-Jesuits (Story)
|Feb 23, 2018
|
Director of orchestras chosen as a top conductor for national ensembles (Story/Media)
|Jan 24, 2018
|
Founding director of advising excited to make change (Story)
|Jan 17, 2018
|
Classes canceled for Thursday (Story)
|Jan 17, 2018
|
Classes canceled for Thursday (Story)
|Jan 17, 2018
|
Borofsky: “Right now, everything will be back up and running tomorrow morning” (Story)
|Jan 16, 2018
|
Classes canceled for Wednesday (Story)
|Dec 11, 2017
|
Marguerite Hernandez hired as founding director of academic advising (Story)
|Dec 07, 2017
|
Borofsky appointed chief operating officer (Story)
|Dec 07, 2017
|
Two-year Phi Psi suspension upheld after appeal (Story)
|Dec 01, 2017
|
Borofsky will suggest no schedule changes (Story)
|Nov 29, 2017
|
School of Mass Communication moving to College of Music and Fine Arts (Story)
|Nov 29, 2017
|
Phi Kappa Psi fraternity suspended for two years (Story)
|Nov 13, 2017
|
The Maroon Minute for Nov. 13, 2017 (Story)
|Oct 30, 2017
|
Newman, Calzada: Campus climate survey needs 30 percent participation (Story)
|Sep 29, 2017
|
The Maroon Minute for September 29, 2017 (Story)
|Sep 28, 2017
|
News briefs 9/29 (Story)
|Sep 18, 2017
|
Maroon Minute for September 18, 2017 (Story)
|Sep 06, 2017
|
News Briefs 9/8 (Story)
|Sep 06, 2017
|
Age is just a number as Loyola’s James Carter turns 90 (Story)
|Aug 30, 2017
|
New secure Wi-Fi for public spaces (Story)
|Aug 23, 2017
|
Loyola re-states weapons policy (Story)
|Aug 16, 2017
|
Princeton Review ranks Loyola as a top university in the nation (Story)
|Aug 15, 2017
|
University convocation focuses on Project Magis (Story)
|Aug 15, 2017
|
Wildes condemns Charlottesville attacks (Story)
|May 06, 2017
|
Cancelled orchestra concert rescheduled (Story)
|May 04, 2017
|
Dziak prepares to return to Mission and Ministry (Story)
|May 01, 2017
|
Loyola hires new chief diversity officer (Story)
|Apr 05, 2017
|
Students celebrate Easter with family and reflection (Story)
|Mar 31, 2017
|
Non-religious students use Lent as opportunity for growth (Story)
|Mar 27, 2017
|
The patron saints go marching in (Story)
|Mar 22, 2017
|
Dorothy Day’s granddaughter to speak at Loyola (Story)
|Mar 20, 2017
|
Maroon Minute for March 20, 2017 (Story)
|Mar 14, 2017
|
Hindu Temple hosts Maha Shivratri (Story)
|Mar 06, 2017
|
Students express personal style through room decoration (Story)
|Feb 21, 2017
|
Maroon Minute for February 21, 2017 (Story)
|Feb 09, 2017
|
Maroon Minute for February 9, 2017 (Story)
|Feb 06, 2017
|
Students clash over ‘Vagina Monologues’ proceeds (Story)
|Feb 01, 2017
|
Maroon Minute for February 1, 2017 (Story)
|Jan 26, 2017
|
New Orleans gears up for Vietnamese New Year (Story)
|Jan 13, 2017
|
Jesuit films examine spiritual struggles (Story)
|Dec 01, 2016
|
Loyola theatre delivers social justice message (Story)
|Nov 17, 2016
|
Carpool Karaoke inspires new ‘Streetcar Stories’ (Story)
|Oct 28, 2016
|
Commuter students frustrated over loss of designated space (Story)
|Oct 10, 2016
|
Caribbean Mass celebrates faith and tradition (Story)
|Sep 21, 2016
|
Residential life anticipates family weekend (Story)