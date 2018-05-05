Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

I am entering my third year at Loyola University New Orleans as a mass communications student, focusing in journalism. I am serving as the Copy Editor and Worldview Assistant this semester. I hope to provide the Loyola community with quality and important news while also making sure my fellow reporters have no misspellings in their work.

May 05, 2018
Joseph Kuchler looks to step off the mound and into the future (Story)
May 03, 2018
Business brothers receive alumni award (Story)
May 01, 2018
Pastorek plans to conserve Loyola’s future (Story)
Apr 30, 2018
Lambda Theta Alpha plans to bring more diversity to Loyola’s Greek Life (Story)
Apr 12, 2018
Baseball players share a bond on the diamond (Story)
Apr 07, 2018
Professor teaches adult dance classes (Story)
Mar 21, 2018
Baseball team extends losing streak to eight (Story)
Mar 17, 2018
Pi Kappa Phi pedals for philanthropy (Story)
Mar 08, 2018
RoSha’e Gibson is the Voice of Loyola Athletics (Story)
Mar 07, 2018
Loyola baseball takes two losses against Martin Methodist (Story)
Feb 20, 2018
Loyola baseball drops the ball against Louisiana College (Story)
Feb 05, 2018
Loyola baseball starts season with a sweep versus Rust College (Story)
Feb 01, 2018
Loyola Baseball steps up to the plate for upcoming season (Story)
Jan 30, 2018
100th Night returns to Loyola (Story)
Jan 30, 2018
Loyola Baseball team to host fundraiser (Story)
Dec 08, 2017
New online alumni system allows for more connection (Story)
Nov 10, 2017
SGA introduces bill focused on diversity (Story)
Oct 25, 2017
Loyola hosts annual Take Back the Night march (Story)
