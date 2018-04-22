Going onto my third year with The Maroon, I have served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. With the years of experience under my belt, I hope to lead The Maroon in print, on the web and through its shows. I want to have stellar and note-worthy news while also featuring interesting and vibrant stories.
Andres Fuentes , Editor in Chief
|Apr 22, 2018
Tennis teams wrap up their season with conference awards ()
|Apr 22, 2018
Wolf Pack track dominate at SSAC Championship ()
|Apr 22, 2018
Wolf Pack seniors win big in final series at home ()
|Apr 16, 2018
Opinion: We must rally behind the Wolf Pack ()
|Apr 15, 2018
Baseball takes a win versus No. 11 William Carey ()
|Apr 15, 2018
Loyola upped the tempo during track-filled weekend ()
|Apr 08, 2018
Baseball earns big win over Brewton-Parker ()
|Apr 08, 2018
Wolf Pack fans in attendance at home tennis match ()
|Apr 05, 2018
Track and field head coach Nick Dodson takes coaching job in Florida ()
|Apr 03, 2018
Wolf Pack baseball snap their losing streak ()
|Apr 03, 2018
SGA to sponsor buses for athletic events ()
|Apr 01, 2018
Loyola Track teams win five gold medals at University of Mobile Invitational ()
|Apr 01, 2018
Baseball continues 16-game losing streak ()
|Mar 30, 2018
Loyola tennis teams stay undefeated at spring break tournament ()
|Mar 28, 2018
Philip Nijoka leads the Wolf Pack at the Desert Intercollegiate ()
|Mar 27, 2018
Loyola ranked record high in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings ()
|Mar 26, 2018
Rugby team finishes second in NSCRO Championship ()
|Mar 21, 2018
Women’s golf finishes second in UNOH Invitational ()
|Mar 21, 2018
Tennis teams take down Spring Hill Badgers ()
|Mar 19, 2018
Track team fairs well versus NCAA DI talent ()
|Mar 17, 2018
Women’s basketball team bows out of the NAIA Championship ()
|Mar 15, 2018
Tom Benson, owner of Saints, Pelicans and Loyola A’48, dead at 90 ()
|Mar 11, 2018
Wolf Pack track teams find success at Southern Invitational ()
|Mar 11, 2018
Dance team finishes 11th at Nationals ()
|Mar 09, 2018
Women’s basketball wins third conference title in four years ()
|Mar 05, 2018
Wolf Pack women’s team claims SSAC basketball title ()
|Mar 04, 2018
Swiming teams finish strong at NAIA National Championship ()
|Feb 26, 2018
Women’s tennis split wins on roadtrip ()
|Feb 26, 2018
Baseball earns second series sweep in a row ()
|Feb 22, 2018
Loyola basketball teams split wins on Ring Night ()
|Feb 20, 2018
Loyola track teams gain wins at Carey Last Chance Meet ()
|Feb 20, 2018
Women’s basketball win streak ends at Faulkner ()
|Feb 15, 2018
Wolf Pack women’s basketball takes down Bethel, 57-55 ()
|Feb 10, 2018
Men’s basketball team takes down Martin Methodist ()
|Feb 04, 2018
Wolf Pack Basketball team finds success on the road ()
|Jan 30, 2018
University Sports Complex to close on Feb. 1 ()
|Jan 29, 2018
Men’s basketball defeats University of Mobile, 76-67 ()
|Jan 24, 2018
Two Loyola legends were inducted into Hall of Fame ()
|Jan 17, 2018
Athletes Studying ()
|Jan 17, 2018
Quidditch ()
|Jan 17, 2018
WBB ()
|Jan 17, 2018
Track and Field ()
|Dec 09, 2017
Loyola professor creates TV show ()
|Nov 29, 2017
Loyola volleyball team ends season vs. Faulkner in conference championship ()
|Nov 29, 2017
Loyola’s annual Sneaux is in the making ()
|Nov 02, 2017
Loyola swim team takes advantage of home meet ()
|Nov 01, 2017
Loyola Jazz Ensemble plans to start on a high note ()
|Oct 24, 2017
Women’s basketball team sets eyes on winning championships ()
|Oct 19, 2017
Mac ‘N Cheese Festival aims to find a place among New Orleans festivals ()
|Sep 06, 2017
Loyola grad starts booming lingerie business ()
|Aug 30, 2017
Sailing team picking up wind this year ()
|Aug 30, 2017
Art faculty showcase pieces in the Monroe Library ()
|Aug 23, 2017
Preseason poll ranks Loyola men’s cross country team No. 5 in conference ()
|Aug 16, 2017
Women’s basketball team hires Travis Ponton as new assistant coach ()
|May 03, 2017
Baseball loses in the final match of the regular season ()
|May 03, 2017
Rugby team brings home the Father Engh Bowl at the Jesuit Cup ()
|May 03, 2017
Women’s Golf team takes fifth in SSAC Championship ()
|May 01, 2017
Banks and Richards highlight SSAC Track & Field awards ()
|Apr 26, 2017
Rugby team travels to California for the Jesuit Cup ()
|Apr 25, 2017
Track and Field teams finish in the Top 5 at the SSAC Championship ()
|Apr 25, 2017
Loyola Baseball team Suffers a Sweep versus Bethel on Senior Day ()
|Apr 25, 2017
Men’s golf team breaks Loyola records at SSAC Championship ()
|Apr 18, 2017
Baseball team sweeps Brewton-Parker ()
|Apr 18, 2017
Track star Leah Banks finishes seventh in South Alabama Invitational ()
|Apr 18, 2017
Tennis drops regular season finale but makes the playoffs ()
|Apr 18, 2017
Kellie Kennedy named LSWA Coach of the Year ()
|Apr 05, 2017
Loyola tennis teams fall to nationally ranked University of Mobile ()
|Apr 05, 2017
Track and Field teams show off season-best performances at the Southern Mississippi Invitational ()
|Apr 05, 2017
Women’s golf takes 7th and men’s take 15th in the Golfweek NAIA Spring Invite ()
|Mar 29, 2017
Loyola Baseball finishes with a win in Blue Mountain College series ()
|Mar 29, 2017
Both Loyola tennis teams sweep Bethel in SSAC Roundup ()
|Mar 29, 2017
Track and Field team dominates at the Falcon Track Classic ()
|Mar 26, 2017
Water Polo team makes a splash in their inaugural year ()
|Mar 22, 2017
Baseball goes 2-1 against Tougaloo College and drops two against LSU-A ()
|Mar 22, 2017
Senior Nate Pierre named 2016-17 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete ()
|Mar 22, 2017
Loyola track team shows great talent in Louisiana Classic behind Leah Banks ()
|Mar 14, 2017
Men’s basketball loses in the semifinals in the SSAC Tournament ()
|Mar 13, 2017
Baseball fails to close out series vs. Mobile ()
|Mar 13, 2017
Tennis teams fall to ranked William Carey squads ()
|Mar 11, 2017
Basketball teams makes history as they move toward the National Tournament ()
|Mar 10, 2017
Basketball makes history as they move toward the national tournament ()
|Mar 03, 2017
Women’s basketball defeated in the semifinals of the SSAC tournament ()
|Mar 03, 2017
Men’s basketball team dominates Faulkner on their way to the SSAC Semifinals ()
|Mar 03, 2017
Women’s basketball head coach Kellie Kennedy named SSAC Coach of the Year ()
|Feb 21, 2017
Basketball take wins on Senior Night vs. Martin Methodist ()
|Feb 21, 2017
Baseball team still struggling with away games in their series split vs. Louisiana College ()
|Feb 21, 2017
Golf teams come in sixth in the Claude Jacobs Invitational ()
|Feb 12, 2017
Men’s basketball team scores big win over Faulkner ()
|Feb 09, 2017
Women’s basketball stays strong at mid-season ()
|Feb 07, 2017
Men and women’s basketball teams win big over Middle Georgia University ()
|Feb 07, 2017
Loyola men’s tennis wins, women’s team falls to Southeastern University ()
|Feb 07, 2017
Loyola swim teams fall in the top five at Mid-South Conference Championship ()
|Feb 07, 2017
Loyola Baseball team brings out the brooms in their series sweep of Rust College ()
|Jan 31, 2017
Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship ()
|Jan 31, 2017
Track & field team break school and personal records at McNeese Invitational ()
|Jan 30, 2017
Jackson and Griffin Jr. receive second SSAC player of the week awards ()
|Jan 30, 2017
Loyola tennis falls to top seed Xavier in first match up ()
|Jan 23, 2017
The Wolf Pack start the track and field season strong in their first meet ()
|Jan 23, 2017
Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC title game 36-17 ()
|Jan 23, 2017
The Atlanta Falcons move on to the Super Bowl after beating the Packers 44-21 ()
|Jan 23, 2017
Loyola tennis team knows what ‘love’ is all about ()
|Jan 22, 2017
Women’s basketball dominates Blue Mountain College 93-56 ()
|Jan 20, 2017
Men’s team suffers close loss versus William Carey College 80-72 ()
|Jan 18, 2017
Loyola rugby team to appear in Jesuit Cup ()
|Jan 14, 2017
Women’s basketball team falls to rival Bethel 54-57 ()
|Jan 12, 2017
Women’s basketball team improves to 5-1 Conference Record ()