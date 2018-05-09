I am a sophmore and on my third semester with The Maroon. I have previously served as Social Media Producer and Public Relations Director. This semester I will serve as the Managing Editor of Digital, and hope to provide and maintain The Maroon's content on the web and on our social media platforms. When Im not on the job I like to blast Spanish music in my dorm room or spend times with my friends.
Contact: [email protected]
Anderson Leal , Managing Editor for Digital Media
|May 09, 2018
