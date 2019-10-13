Edwards faces Rispone in Louisiana governor runoff race

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Governor John Bel Edwards had a legitimate chance to be re-elected in this year’s primaries, but now he has another month of campaigning before he has another shot at a second term.

The Democratic incumbent ended with just 47% of the vote in a six-candidate field. The governor needed 51% to have another four years in the state house, but efforts by the Republican Party, especially President Donald Trump, boosted businessman Eddie Rispone with a second place finish.

The Media is not talking about the big Republican victory last night in Louisiana where a sitting Democrat Governor was forced into a runoff by not getting 50%. Big upset! Now @EddieRispone, who will be a great Governor, will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The President visited Lake Charles on Friday for a last-chance rally to garner more support for Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham, the other leading Republican in the governor’s race.

President Trump’s visit was nearly a week after Vice President Mike Pence held a Unity Rally for both candidates, stressing the need for either Rispone or Abraham to win the election.

Congratulations to the Great State of Louisiana. A big night. You will soon have a new and wonderful Governor, @EddieRispone. Your Taxes and Car Insurance Payments will go DOWN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Rispone had 27% of the vote and Abraham earned only 24%. The Congressman has already showed support for his fellow Republican opponent as so has the state’s party.

“Tonight, Louisiana voters soundly rejected John Bel Edwards,” said LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich. “ is a chief executive, a proven job creator, and a political outsider free from the conflicts created by special interest money. Eddie Rispone will do for Louisiana what President Trump has done for America.”

Rispone, who has never held or run for any political office prior, will face off with Edwards in the runoff elections on November 16.

The incumbent candidate was quick to take jabs at Rispone after the primary results were announced.

“The progress that we have made is still at stake. It took all of us to put Louisiana back on a path to prosperity, but it only takes one person putting Washington style politics over the people of Louisiana to reverse everything that we have accomplished together,” Edwards said. “My fellow Louisianans, we are not going back.But that is exactly what Eddie Rispone would have us do.”