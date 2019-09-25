Review: Did “IT: Chapter Two” Bite More Than It Can Chew

Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for the 2017 film “It.”

After two long-awaited years from the release of the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “IT,” the long wait is finally over. “IT: Chapter Two” finally hits theaters bringing the closure that many fans had been anticipating.

The movie starts where the first one ended, with the Losers Club defeating the evil clown Pennywise and making an oath promising that if he ever came back that they would too.

Fast forward 27 years later, Pennywise returns to the small town of Derry, Maine once again to terrorize its citizens. This brings back the Losers Club, now as adults, who team up and try to defeat “IT” once and for all.

Overall, the film was good. It covered everything that had to be covered. Being a huge Stephen King fan, I have read the novel as many others have. I realize that for length reasons, some things are going to be left out, considering the story is more than a thousand pages long. I know that there are scenes that had to be taken out from the final cut for the same reasons. Even though that is all true and relevant, I would still have to say that the beginning of “IT” seemed a tad rushed, and that made me extremely nervous about what was to come.

Something that I was beyond excited for in this installment was the beginning of the story, where Mike makes the six calls to the Losers, who have trouble remembering It, but still seem terrified. I was especially excited to see what director Andy Muschietti was going to do with Stan’s scene. However, it felt like there was no justice done for something so huge. These six phone calls are a significant part of the book, and I would have liked to see more detail.

While watching “IT: Chapter Two” in the theater, it almost felt like I was there to see a comedy starring Bill Hader. To me, it felt like all the humor took away from the serious tone of the film.

The casting all-around was outstanding but what was most excellent, was Bill Hader as Richie Tozier. Hader plays the character almost flawlessly in what could be his first serious role. Another Bill to shine is, of course, the magnificent Bill Skarsgard. Between the drool, the laugh, the voice, the dance, the purposeful lazy eye or his bone-chilling smile, Skarsgard returns scarier than ever in the role of Pennywise, delivering nightmares to a whole new generation. Finally, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak shines like a silver stone. Not only does this actor embrace the role enough to be the living version of what you’d expected Eddie to be, but he matches every tick and peculiarity of his younger counterpart, played by Jack Dylan Grazer.

All in all, if you are a Stephen King fan, there’s a chance you may be disappointed. The film lacked some significant concepts of horror films. It was as if it wanted to be a horror movie but couldn’t achieve it, and it settled for some comedy film. But it’s also not to say that the movie was all bad. It was a good film that lacked some elements. Overall, I would recommend people to go see it to enjoy the actors and the visuals of the movie.

Rating: 7 out of 10