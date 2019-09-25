The Wolf: How to Style Natural Hair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the videos below, Khayla Gaston shows some tips and tricks to style natural hair, a topic seldom talked about in the beauty industry today.

The products that were used consisted of : Argan Oil Eco Styler, Style Factor Edge Booster, As I Am Twist Defining Cream, SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Restorative Conditioner, Shea Moisture Coconut Milk Leave-In conditioner, Curls Lavish Curls Moisturizer, Curls Creme Brule Whipped Curl Cream, a spray bottle, Coconut Oil and Pantene Pro-V Intense Argan Hydrating Oil.

Style one is a spin on the Crown Braid look.

To achieve this look, separate a medium amount of the front portion of your hair from the back and braid it to your scalp. Once this is done, accessories can be added. With the braid, the back portion of your hair can be styled in various ways. This could include a bun half-up/half-down look, a traditional bun, a ponytail or the entire back portion; It’s entirely up to you!

Style two is the Classic Bobby-Pin look.

It’s very chic and could transform a typically everyday look into a fun, expressional hair statement. The pins can be arranged in a variety of patterns and can be a variety of colors! With the bobby pins in place, many different looks can be achieved. This includes: a middle or side part with a few pins on one side or both, a low bun, two buns, ponytails and much more feel free to be creative! Looks like this are great year round and are easy to pull off.

Style three is the Signature Bun.

With buns, I always ensure that the hair in the front of my head, typically referred to as “edges” or “baby-hair,” is laid by using a brush with my Eco Styler and Style Factor Edge Booster products. Once you’ve arranged your curls into your bun and your edges are laid, you could use a comb or your hand to pull a few loose curls out near your ear and the back of your head. Once this is done, Eco Styler could be used to re-curl the pieces that were pulled out to bring your curls back to life, if needed. This is always great for people on the go who love a cute hairstyle that’s unique!