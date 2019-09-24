Loyola names a new Assistant Athletic Director

The Athletic Department named Jordan Gabriel as the new Assistant Athletic Director. Gabriel joins the Wolf Pack from Texas A&M Texarkana. Courtesy of Loyola Athletics

The Wolf Pack has a new face on campus. The Athletic Department named Jordan Gabriel as the new assistant athletic director.

Jordan joins the Pack from Texas A&M University-Texarkana with a wealth of knowledge from working in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. While there, she acted as athletic business manager and assistant softball coach.