Loyola names a new Assistant Athletic Director
September 24, 2019
The Wolf Pack has a new face on campus. The Athletic Department named Jordan Gabriel as the new assistant athletic director.
Jordan joins the Pack from Texas A&M University-Texarkana with a wealth of knowledge from working in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. While there, she acted as athletic business manager and assistant softball coach.
Will Ingram is a mass communication junior that prefers to spend his days on a bike than in class. He has worked as the executive producer of the Maroon...
