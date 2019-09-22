Loyola student arrested in connection with sexual battery

Increased police presence at The Boot. A Loyola student was arrested in connection with the most recent incident.

A Loyola student has been arrested in connection with the most recent sexual battery which occurred at The Boot Bar and Grill on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to NOPDNews, Carlos Pena Cifuentes, 21, was arrested Saturday. New Orleans police were able to positively identify Cifuentes as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of sexual battery.

Cifuentes is originally from Madrid, Spain, and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center following his arrest without incident. According to university records, Cifuentes is an exchange student.

According to a statement from Patricia Murret, associate director of public affairs, the university will take all methods available through the disciplinary process to ensure the safety of the student body.

Loyola and Tulane police will continue to assist New Orleans police in the investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.