U.S. News and World Report rankings commend Loyola

For the first time, the U.S. News and World Report has ranked Loyola University New Orleans in the national university category, as opposed to the regional ranking the university was sorted into in years past.

Loyola ranked 197 out of the top 400 universities in the category, out of over 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States.

The rankings also placed Loyola as third in the state of Louisiana behind only Tulane and LSU, according to an email sent to students by University President Tania Tetlow.

“We jumped from ‘regional southern schools’ into the big leagues,” Tetlow said.

Other universities ranked in the national category are Princeton and Harvard universities.

The report also commended Loyola professors in its ranking. Loyola is tied at 76th in the nation for undergraduate teaching.

“I bet none of you are surprised by that, given what our brilliant and committed faulty achieve every day,” Tetlow said.

According to Tetlow’s email, the classification of Loyola’s undergraduate teaching is listed among institutions such as Boston University, Columbia University, New York University and the University of California at Las Angeles.

“I am very pleased with our placement and proud to be in this category with so many other fine universities,” Tetlow said. “I am also thrilled with the recognition of the dedication and care that our faculty show our students through their teaching every day.”