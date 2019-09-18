Sports briefs: Teams find mixed success early in the season

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a 58 yard field goal as Thomas Morstead (6) holds, at the end of regulation, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The Saints won 30-28. AP Photo/Bill Feig

Volleyball team has a tough time before opening conference play

The volleyball team traveled to Nashville last week to compete in the third and final tournament before starting conference play this season. They opened up against Milligan College on Friday, Sept. 6. The Wolf Pack never gained control of the match, losing in straight sets. They then took on Georgetown College later that afternoon. The Wolf Pack was not able to even their record, losing in straight sets for the second time that day.

The team was able to put those two matches behind them Saturday morning and beat Huntington College in straight sets. The momentum from the morning match did not carry over into the afternoon for the Wolf Pack. They dropped their final match to Lindenwood University-Bellville on Saturday afternoon, 3 to 1.

The Pack hit the road again Tuesday to play Mississippi College. They started hot, winning the first set 25-15, but the Choctaws pushed back in the second set. The Pack held a 21-13 lead in the second, but the Choctaws came back and forced the set to extra points. The Wolf Pack pulled out the set winning 27-25. The Choctaws used their rally in the second to catch fire and win three straight sets to win the match.

The Wolf Pack fall to five wins and nine losses on the season after the loss.

The volleyball team will open up conference play at home in The Den this weekend against Faulkner University.

Saints season opener

The Saints went into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night to open the season against the Houston Texans. Drew Brees threw two touchdowns, one interception and completed 30 of 43 passes for 370 yards. Houston Texans quarterback,Deshaun Watson, threw three touchdowns, an interception and completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards.

The game heated up late as Watson threw a 37-yard pass to former Saints receiver Kenny Stills with 37-seconds left on the clock. The touchdown pass to Stills gave the Texans a one point lead.

Brees came on the field after losing the lead and completed three quick passes to allow the Saints to save their final timeout. They used the timeout with two seconds on the clock and gave Wil Lutz a chance to win the game. Lutz came out after Brees and the offense taking it into scoring position to attempt a career long 58-yard game winning kick, and he put it straight through the uprights.

Lutz’ last second kick gave the Saints their first season opening win in five years. The Saints hit the road to play the Las Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Cross Country team hosts the Allstate Sugar Bowl Cross Country Festival

After competing in Lake Oaks Park, the cross-country teams bring a meet to City Park this weekend. The last time the Wolf Pack hit the trails, the men finished in third of six teams and the women finished in fifth of six teams.

Junior environmental studies major, Walter Ramsey, and junior psychology major, Hayden Ricca, led the men in their last meet.

Freshman biochemistry major, Amber Byrd, led the women on the trails at Lake Oaks Park.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl Cross Country invitational is this Saturday in city Park at 7:45