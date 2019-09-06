Tulane officers shoot at indecent exposure suspect on campus

An emergency pole stands on Tulane's campus. Tulane police officers opened fire today on a former contract employee wanted for indecent exposure and trespassing. Photo credit: Rae Walberg

Tulane police officers opened fire today on a former contract employee wanted for indecent exposure and trespassing, after spotting him on campus around 1:30 p.m., according to a Tulane University Police Department press release.

Following the shooting, the subject is now in custody. A New Orleans Police Department press release said the man had suffered a gunshot wound and had been taken to a local hospital.

While investigating his presence on campus, officers located the man and attempted to arrest him. He resisted, fleeing in his car and attempting to strike the arresting officers, according to authorities. The man fled along Ben Weiner Drive and onto Claiborne before officers secured the scene.

Both TUPD and New Orleans Police Department officers responded to the scene. There is no known threat to the university from the subject.