System switches to single server sign-on

Through the new server, users can access LORA, Blackboard and several other resources with only one set of login credentials. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Over the summer, Loyola’s Department of Information Technology began phasing in a new single sign on sever for campus applications.

Through the server, users can access LORA, Blackboard and several other resources with only one set of login credentials.

“It’s gonna be good for us, and I also think it’s gonna be good for the students, the faculty and the staff to not have to remember so many passwords,” Senior Director Joseph Locascio said.

The single sign on server began its first phase in early July, and required users to set up account recovery settings and account verification.

The second phase of the server integrated all of the user’s logins and account verifications.

Locascio estimates that 4,500 people have transitioned to SSO since its initial launch in June, and a surge of walk-in consultations, emails and phone calls to the help desk during the week before classes began brought in an additional 400 new users.