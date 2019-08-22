Greek life coordinator leaves Loyola

Chris McQueen (bottom row center) sits with the 2019 Krewe leaders. McQueen is leaving Loyola after two years in the student life and ministry office.

A prominent administrator in the Greek life community will bid one Loyola farewell in exchange for another this week.

Chris McQueen, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life and new student programs, announced his last day at Loyola New Orleans will be Friday Aug. 23 in an email to Greek Life students.

McQueen, who joined Loyola’s faculty in Nov. 2017, will begin a new chapter at Loyola University Chicago on Sept. 3 where he will serve as assistant director of Student Activities and Greek Affairs.

McQueen came to Loyola from Towson University, where he served as the coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life. His transition to Loyola Chicago marks his third university job in two years.

For McQueen, the move to Chicago is an opportunity to continue working in a Jesuit environment while exploring new opportunities.

“Working at a Jesuit university, it’s not had to find or know the mission and the values of an institution, and exude them in the work that I do,” McQueen said. “I’m ready to set the world on fire! If I didn’t feel like this would be a good move, trust I have no problem turning people down, but this excites me.”

Despite his decision to move, McQueen said he would not change his time at Loyola New Orleans “for the world.”

“There is so much love and support from every person on campus, just thinking about it makes me emotional,” McQueen said. “My role allows me to work with every single person on this campus, so without them I wouldn’t be successful.”

The close relationships McQueen has formed on campus has made his resignation difficult for students, too.

Psychology sophomore Jacelyn Dill spent the past summer working with McQueen as a Krewe leader, and said his guidance was what helped her realize Loyola was where she belonged.

“I feel as though I am losing a friend here at Loyola University, someone who has helped me realize that my potential is endless,” Dill said. “I am happy knowing that he will take his sunshine wherever he goes.”

McQueen said the process to fill his position has not begun yet, but should in the next several weeks.

Upcoming Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council recruitments will be handled by Dale O’Neill, the director of Student Life and Ministry.

If there is one thing he wants his successor to know, it’s that open-mindedness and hard work are imperative.

“Take it one day at a time,” McQueen said. “Things don’t change overnight but I feel I’m leaving the community, Greek Life and Loyola, better than when I got here.”