Krewe has a hunk of burning love for Elvis

Doug Marshall signals the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi to start their parade near Kerry's Irish Pub on Decatur Street on Aug. 16, 2019.

Doug Marshall signals the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi to start their parade near Kerry's Irish Pub on Decatur Street on Aug. 16, 2019.

Doug Marshall signals the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi to start their parade near Kerry's Irish Pub on Decatur Street on Aug. 16, 2019.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Some came in sequin suits, some in Hawaiian button-downs, some even had on robes, but one thing remained the same for the members of the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi: a lavish head of dark black hair.

New Orleans’ Elvis-inspired krewe hit the French Quarter streets on Aug. 16, the day that The King passed away. But it wasn’t a “Blue Chirstmas,” it was more of a “Jailhouse Rock.”

The krewe was celebrating the life of their namesake and the first-ever solo parade that they organized.

“It was amazing,” three-year member, Doug Marshall, said. “We do a lot of things and this was another unique, cool experience for us.”

The Elvi are known for their fleet of scooters driven by costumed members during carnival parades, but only 10 scooters were driven for their own march.

“We sold (the scooters),” Marshall said. “The money we raised from that goes to a local charity called, Young Audiences.”

Young Audiences is a charity with branches across the country, aimed at bringing classical music into classrooms.

So with just a handful of scooters, nearly 150 Elvis-impersonators walked the route along with their female members called the Priscillas and Ann-Margrets, plus members of the Cherry Bombs, Streetcar Strutters and MuffALotas marching groups.

The costumed characters started off at Kerry’s Irish Pub on Decatur Street and strolled their way past bars, restaurants and tourists, all while striking poses, throwing up finger guns and showing off their outfits.

“Once a week, I’m buying something weird and new for (my costume),” Marshall said. “It’s a work in progress.”

The nearly-hour walking parade was something everyone enjoyed, even the families of krewe members.

“The kids love it,” Suzanne Lockett said. “They get really excited to see their dad.”

Lockett is married to a 10-year Elvi and even has her son, Henry, lead the parade with his Razor scooter.

She said, “(Henry) rode in the Christmas parade a couple of years ago and had a bunch of fun.”

If you missed out on partying with the Elvi, their next appearance will be on Sept. 2 for the Southern Decadence parade.

Gallery | 4 Photos Andres Fuentes Members of the Priscillas and Ann-Margrets hold the banner for the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi during their French Quarter parade on Aug. 16, 2019.