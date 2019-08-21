Loyola Athletics reached new record

Music industry studies senior Beth Cohen performs at the SSAC Competitive Dance Championship in The Den on Feb. 1, 2019. Loyola earned a record amount of point in the Learfield Cup standings.

Music industry studies senior Beth Cohen performs at the SSAC Competitive Dance Championship in The Den on Feb. 1, 2019. Loyola earned a record amount of point in the Learfield Cup standings.

Music industry studies senior Beth Cohen performs at the SSAC Competitive Dance Championship in The Den on Feb. 1, 2019. Loyola earned a record amount of point in the Learfield Cup standings.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Campus may have been quiet over the summer months, but on June 6th, the athletics department received word that they made school history.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced their final standings in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup.

And the small, Jesuit school in Uptown, New Orleans landed high — higher than they’ve ever landed, for the third straight year.

The department placed 42nd in the entire nation with a total of 351 points throughout the past academic year.

This standing marks the highest finish for the Wolf Pack, the most points the department has ever scored and the most teams that scored points in the school’s history.

Institutions earn points based on how their teams performed in national competitions, and the Wolf Pack showed up in a big way.

Seven teams made it to the national stage last year:

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Men’s Swimming

Women’s Swimming

Competitive Dance

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Golf

Of those teams, here is how many points they earned:

Men’s Swimming earned 75 points for placing 5th at nationals

Women’s Swimming earned 72 points for placing 6th at nationals

Women’s Golf earned 63 point for placing 9th at nationals

Men’s Basketball earned 53 points for reaching round 16 in the national tournament

Women’s Tennis earned 53 points for securing the program’s first national’s win

Women’s Basketball earned 25 points for reaching the national tournament

Competitive Dance earned 10 points for placing 12th at nationals

Loyola led Louisiana schools in the standings. Xavier University was the runner-up to the Wolf Pack with 341.5 points and SUNO earned 302.25 points.

Loyola is also in second place among teams in their conference. Southern States Athletic Conference rival William Carey led the way with 806 points.