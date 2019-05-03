Loyola issues precautionary boil water advisory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Due to low water pressure, the city of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the area of the city that includes Loyola’s campus, according to an email sent out by Tania Tetlow, university president.

“There has been a water main break in uptown New Orleans that has reduced water pressure on our campuses and caused a boil water advisory,” Tetlow said in the email.

Tetlow also stressed the importance of continuing normal university operations in the midst of final exams. Bottled water is available for students in residence halls and Tetlow’s email suggested students may need to use bathrooms on lower floors where there is more pressure.

The initial advisory went into effect at 4:45 a.m. and was still in effect at the time of publishing. A Loyola Alert Notification reminded students not to consume tap water, to be careful bathing, to take care when cleaning, and to boil water appropriately.

A second university email from Sarah Kelley, senior vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at 9:50 a.m. said the university was cautiously optimistic the pressure issue would be resolved in the next few hours. The email also said the Recreational Sports Center would be closed until the issue is resolved.

“The issue is beyond our control and we ask you to remain patient,” Kelley said.

“We are hoping the city will be able to fix the water pressure quickly,” Tetlow said.