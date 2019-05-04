New on-campus memorial honors deceased student

Loyola senior Devyn Koslen sits on the bench dedicated to Dawson Rutter III outside Miller Hall. Rutter passed away tragically in 2017 prior to graduating from Loyola. Photo credit: Chris Wiseman

Loyola senior Devyn Koslen sits on the bench dedicated to Dawson Rutter III outside Miller Hall. Rutter passed away tragically in 2017 prior to graduating from Loyola. Photo credit: Chris Wiseman

Loyola senior Devyn Koslen sits on the bench dedicated to Dawson Rutter III outside Miller Hall. Rutter passed away tragically in 2017 prior to graduating from Loyola. Photo credit: Chris Wiseman

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

When she visited New Orleans, Debra Rutter used to stand outside Miller Hall, waiting for her son Dawson to get out of economics class. Now, a bench sits in the same spot in honor of Dawson, who passed away on Nov. 6, 2017.

Originally from Boston, Dawson Rutter III was an economics student at Loyola, member of the American Marketing Association and founder of the Stock Market Club prior to his tragic death.

His family purchased the bench at Loyola’s 1912 Society Dinner and Auction this fall in hopes of honoring their son’s legacy.