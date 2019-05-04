New on-campus memorial honors deceased student
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
When she visited New Orleans, Debra Rutter used to stand outside Miller Hall, waiting for her son Dawson to get out of economics class. Now, a bench sits in the same spot in honor of Dawson, who passed away on Nov. 6, 2017.
Originally from Boston, Dawson Rutter III was an economics student at Loyola, member of the American Marketing Association and founder of the Stock Market Club prior to his tragic death.
His family purchased the bench at Loyola’s 1912 Society Dinner and Auction this fall in hopes of honoring their son’s legacy.
Rose is a sophomore mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her second semester as news editor for The...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.