Mackel twins went from Segnette Field to WDSU

Fletcher Mackel poses with his framed Loyola jersey. He decided to frame his jersey after losing college memories during Hurricane Katrina. Courtesy of Fletcher Mackel.

Fletcher Mackel poses with his framed Loyola jersey. He decided to frame his jersey after losing college memories during Hurricane Katrina. Courtesy of Fletcher Mackel.

Fletcher Mackel poses with his framed Loyola jersey. He decided to frame his jersey after losing college memories during Hurricane Katrina. Courtesy of Fletcher Mackel.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It wasn’t always live shots, breaking news and mic checks for twins Travers and Fletcher Mackle, two local reporters for WDSU in New Orleans.

The duo once shared the halls of the Music/Communication Building during their time as journalism students at Loyola. However, the tag team made an even bigger impact together on the baseball diamond.

The Mackels, A’97, started playing together long before their college years.

“Growing up we just gravitated towards baseball,” Fletcher said. “Travers and I started at five years old. Starting from Lakeview, to De La Salle High School, to Loyola, (we’ve) been together every step of the way.”

While the brothers had multiple options to start their college career, such as Delgado Community College, they decided Loyola fit their academic and athletic needs.

“It was important to me growing up because (baseball) was something I enjoyed doing and I was passionate about. I wanted to continue doing it and that’s one of the reasons why we ended up at Loyola because that is (one of) the few places that gave us the opportunity,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher, now a sports reporter for the NBC affiliate, served as a pitcher from 1996-97. His brother Travers was a shortstop during the same time span and now serves as an investigative reporter for the news station.

From playing at five years old to their college years, the brothers saw themselves more as teammates than siblings.

“Sometimes we fought like cats and dogs and other times, you know we were our biggest supporters,” Travers said.

The brothers agree their relationship on the field was different than others because they never saw it as a competition, but neither brother could confess who was the better player, although Travers can argue the question.

“We were both really different players,” said Fletcher, “We always strived to make each other better and we were a team.”

In their two seasons at Loyola, Fletcher averaged a 6.7 ERA, 71 total strikeouts and only allowed 69 runs. In the batter’s box, Travers averaged a .269 batting average, 15 total stolen bases, 26 total RBI all through 262 at-bats.

Years after graduation, the brothers still have a connection with Loyola baseball. Travers has been honored at Loyola’s sports Hall of Fame and both have donated to Wolf Pack athletics.

“Loyola is a great school. I love going back! I can’t say enough good things, it made me the person I am,” Travers said.

The twins even stay up to date with Loyola’s current baseball games through the coaching staff and attending as many games as possible when they aren’t working in newscasts. But even when they are busy in the newsroom, the brothers make sure to keep up with the latest news through social media.

Fletcher is still pursuing baseball as a hobby by playing in a local league, while Travers has set his heart toward golf and soccer. However, the Mackel’s agree they wouldn’t be where they are without each other and baseball.

“It was very unique and it was very rewarding and fulfilling playing with him. I couldn’t imagine doing it differently,” Travers said.