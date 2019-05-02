Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Therapy dogs help students survive ruff finals

Hannah Renton
May 1, 2019
This week’s Wolfpack Wednesday took a literal approach with the Pan-American Life Student Success Center hosting a De-Stress with Dogs event to help students relax before finals week.

Visiting Pet Program, a local non-profit therapy dog program, brought five dogs to Loyola for students to pet and cuddle with as a fun break and way of unwinding for students. VPP has visited Loyola in previous years and has become a greatly-anticipated event for students every year around finals.

