Therapy dogs help students survive ruff finals

This week’s Wolfpack Wednesday took a literal approach with the Pan-American Life Student Success Center hosting a De-Stress with Dogs event to help students relax before finals week.

Visiting Pet Program, a local non-profit therapy dog program, brought five dogs to Loyola for students to pet and cuddle with as a fun break and way of unwinding for students. VPP has visited Loyola in previous years and has become a greatly-anticipated event for students every year around finals.