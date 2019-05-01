Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Loyola baseball celebrates 12 conference awards

Two Loyola baseball players celebrate an offensive play at Segnette Field. The baseball team earned 12 conference awards. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes
Two Loyola baseball players celebrate an offensive play at Segnette Field. The baseball team earned 12 conference awards. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
May 1, 2019
As the Wolf Pack baseball team looks toward the offseason, they do so having earned 12 Southern States Athletic Conference awards.

Business management sophomore Michael Toscano led the way with his first All-SSAC selection. The outfielder and pitcher was named to the All-Second Team for leading Loyola with a .368 batting average, hitting five doubles, a home run, and driving in 17 runs while stealing 10 bases. On the mound, Toscano led the team with 59.2 innings thrown, and picked up three wins while striking out 43 batters.

11 players were also named to the All-Academic team and the team as a whole won the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Conference Awards

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

