Track and field teams rack up conference awards

Computer information studies junior Jarrett Richard made the All-Third Team for the men's 200-meter dash. Both men's and women's teams earned a total of 28 conference awards. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

As the school year dwindles down, Loyola track and field athletes have something the celebrate other the upcoming summer break.

In total, the men’s and women’s team picked up 28 conference awards, four of which made the Southern States Athletic Conference All-First Team after claiming gold at the championship meet.

Popular and commercial music junior Tristin Sanders was named to the team for the women’s 800-meter dash. Biology sophomore Cecilia Terracina earned her selection for women’s pole vault and senior Taylor Hagins won a spot for her first place finish in the women’s hammer throw. Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey was named to the team for his efforts in the 10,000-meter run.

Both Hagins and Ramsey were selected to the conference All-Second Team, for the women’s discus and the men’s 5,000-meter run respectively. Business analytics sophomore Daniel Welch also made the team for the 10,000-meter run.

Four other members made the All-Third team: marketing senior Tiera Melancon for women’s discus, environmental studies senior Shannon Hester for women’s javelin, computer information studies junior Jarrett Richard for the men’s 200 and freshman Phoenix Aquino-Thomas for men’s 10,000.

Both teams also featured 17 selections on the All-Academic Team.

Ramsey joined freshman Katie Heavy as the selections for the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Teams.