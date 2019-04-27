Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Tennis program racked up 14 conference awards

Andres Fuentes
April 27, 2019
With another successful season in the books, the men’s and women’s tennis teams are celebrating even more accolades after winning 14 Southern States Athletic Conference awards.

Head Coach Kyle Russell won Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year after leading the team to 10-plus wins despite a difficult schedule this season.The team went 10-8 during the regular season, with wins over nationally-ranked No. 20 Campbellsville, No. 23 Lewis-Clark State, No. 9 LSU-Alexandria, and No. 11 Mobile while also reaching the semifinals as the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

Three athletes were also named to the All-Conference Team, eight players made the All-Academic Team and a player from each team earned a spot on the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

Women’s Tennis

manuela.jpg

International business sophomore Manuela Alban made her second-straight appearance on the All-Conference Team Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

On the women’s side, international business sophomore Manuela Alban made her second-straight appearance on the All-Conference Team and pre-med junior Nadja Ochsner earned her first selection.

Alban also joined four other Wolf Pack athletes on the All-Academic Team, marking a program record. Biology senior Koral Martinez earned her third-straight selection on the team.

Finance junior Arianna Pepper and biology junior Miranda Cano made their second consecutive appearances and bio-chemistry sophomore Gabrielle Terranova made her first All-Academic Team.

Biological sciences freshman Catherine Jordan was the team’s representative for the Champions of Character Team.

Men’s Tennis

TIGER.jpg

Business sophomore Tiger Cheung was selected to the All-Conference Team, marking the third straight year the team had a player earn the honor. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Business sophomore Tiger Cheung was selected to the All-Conference Team, marking the third straight year the team had a player earn the honor.

Accounting senior George Fourmaux earned his fourth-straight All-Academic selection and biology senior Sebastian Gomez won the honor for the third time in his career.

Business senior Alexander DePascual was also named to the team for his second consecutive year.

Business sophomore Joseph Short earned a spot on the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

