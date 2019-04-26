Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (spoiler-free)

This is the moment the entire world, seemingly, has been waiting for about a year now. After the literal shockwave that was “Avengers: Infinity War,” the sequel, “Avengers: Endgame,” comes back to finish up the saga that has been 11 years and 21 films in the making.

To give a plot synopsis would involve heavy spoilers, so I will keep it as vague as possible. In the aftermath of the events of “Infinity War,” the remaining Avengers have devised a plan to try and get back everything that was lost due to Thanos.

Going any deeper into this would ruin the experience.

So, what else to talk about then? A lot actually.

The performances in this movie have got to be some of the best in the franchise. Characters, even those more comedy focused such as Ant-Man, provide pretty deep and heartfelt moments. This is apparent throughout the whole cast with every character at least having one moment to show the pain of what they lost.

Some standouts in my opinion would definitely be Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. As seen from the trailers, Hawkeye’s character has changed dramatically. This all contributed to make someone who is usually an afterthought have some actual depth. Thor, as seen through “Infinity War,” has lost everything. Hemsworth does a great job of juggling Thor’s emotions of loss and sorrow while also provided some good comedic scenes. Iron Man is probably one of the best performances of the film. Though still not the lead, his presence and character just push their way to the forefront. It definitely shows once again why fans fell in love with this character and series all those years ago.

The strongest parts of this film, along with the performances, is the action. If you thought “Infinity War” was epic, you haven’t seen anything yet. The battles are both intense and fun to watch. The very ending battle scene is worth the cost of the ticket alone. They truly never disappoint and keep the viewer on the edge of their seat.

Another great addition to the film was the amount of fan service given throughout. If you have seen every Marvel movie, you will definitely be rewarded. Literally every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is referenced in some fashion. It was honestly amazing to see. “Avengers: Endgame” definitely treats longtime fans well.

The film also does a good job in trying to be as digestible to newcomers as possible. Not everything is explained, but the things tied to the major plot points are. One major complaint “Infinity War” got was how the film required the viewer to have seen every movie prior to understand what was going on. I believe this was done pretty well in the film giving fans a little recap/reminder on past events while allowing newcomers a glimpse into what has already happened.

Along with all my praises, I do have a few complaints. Some of the jokes fell flat for me. These kind usually tended to run longer than needed. This contributed to some of my discontent with the three-hour long runtime. A select number of scenes could have been trimmed down a bit without losing too much. A couple of plot-related things also made me a little confused but they are all spoiler-related, so they won’t be talked about here.

Overall though, “Avengers: Endgame” is one of the best Marvel movies to date. The film doesn’t quite reach the same level as “Infinity War,” but provides a nice chapter in one of the most profitable and beloved franchises in the world. Whether you are a longtime fan, part-time admirer or even complete newcomer, “Endgame” is an enjoyable time that will leave you ready for more Marvel.