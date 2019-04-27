Greenhouse party sows the seeds for Earth Week

The greenhouse located on the roof of Monroe Hall sits lit with fairy lights on April 23. Photo credit: Hannah Renton

The greenhouse located on the roof of Monroe Hall sits lit with fairy lights on April 23. Photo credit: Hannah Renton

The greenhouse located on the roof of Monroe Hall sits lit with fairy lights on April 23. Photo credit: Hannah Renton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Loyola switched out its maroon and gold for more earthly hues on April 23 in celebration of Earth Week.

Complete with green punch and floral headdresses, Students for Environmental Action and the Physics Department held a hangout under the clouds on Tuesday night at the Azby Greenhouse on Monroe Hall’s rooftop, a location usually closed to the public.

Students enjoyed a view of the whole city while snacking on Earth Day-inspired refreshments and listening to live music from some of Loyola’s own musicians like lonelygrrl and Lyla DiPaul.

Attendees were also encouraged to explore the greenhouse to learn more about all the different plants that live right here on campus. The greenhouse even gave students and faculty the opportunity to bring some life into their homes with certain plants like succulents and cacti.

Due to cloud coverage, the Physics Department was unable to use telescopes for stargazing, but instead brought out a variety of fun physics experiments for attendees to try out and play with.

The university has more events planned for the duration of Earth Week, with their schedule available on Orgsync.

Gallery | 5 Photos Hannah Renton Student-musician Marissa Cazalas, also known as lonelygrrl, performs original music on April 23 in honor of Earth Week.