Men’s golf team finishes in fifth place at the conference tournament

Andres Fuentes
April 18, 2019
Filed under Golf, Showcase, Sports

Despite playing their best golf in the final day of the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, the Loyola men’s golf team could not get ahead in the standings, finishing in fifth place with a score of (+895, +31).

The Wolf Pack landed just two shots behind the University of Mobile for fourth place and six shots behind Martin Methodist for third.

Finance freshman Chong Li Lee led the way on the individual leader board. Lee finished in ninth place after earning 219 (+3).

Business senior Philip Nijoka followed Lee in the 13th spot with a score of 222 (+6) and mass communication senior Ryan Hicks finished the tournament tied for 18th.

About the Writer
Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

Andres is going onto his third year with The Maroon, and has previously served as Sports Editor, Sports Assistant and Distribution Manager. He hopes that...

