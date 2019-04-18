Mass communication senior Ryan Hicks finished the conference tournament tied for 18th. Loyola placed fifth overall. Photo credit: Loyola New Orleans Athletics

Men’s golf team finishes in fifth place at the conference tournament

Despite playing their best golf in the final day of the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, the Loyola men’s golf team could not get ahead in the standings, finishing in fifth place with a score of (+895, +31).

Very proud of this team and the season they’ve had. Almost every scoring record was broken this Spring by this crew. The guys fired a 289 today and was a fitting way to end the year 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WSozyof9Z3 — Loyola University New Orleans Golf (@LoyNOGolf) April 17, 2019

The Wolf Pack landed just two shots behind the University of Mobile for fourth place and six shots behind Martin Methodist for third.

Finance freshman Chong Li Lee led the way on the individual leader board. Lee finished in ninth place after earning 219 (+3).

Business senior Philip Nijoka followed Lee in the 13th spot with a score of 222 (+6) and mass communication senior Ryan Hicks finished the tournament tied for 18th.