Golf program brings in 15 conference awards

Golf program brings in 15 conference awards

Andres Fuentes
April 17, 2019
Filed under Golf, Showcase, Sports

Loyola’s golf teams found their athletes winning conference awards across the board.

Among both teams, Loyola had seven golfers on the Southern States Athletic All-Conference Team, two athletes on the All-Freshman Team and two more on the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

Men’s Golf

On the men’s side, business senior Philip Nijoka earned his third-straight selection on the All-Conference Team. Mass communication senior Ryan Hicks and finance freshman Chong Li Lee both made the team for the first time in their careers.

Lee was also named to the All-Freshman Team and the Champions of Character Team.

Women’s Golf

The women’s team landed four golfers onto the All-Conference Team. Business senior Daria Delfino, sophomore Madison Bates were named to their second-straight conference team and international business senior Ashley Rogers and sophomore Alejandra Bedoya Tobar made their first ever conference team.

Biology freshman Callee Breland earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team, marking the second year in a row that Loyola has a freshman win the honor.

Bates and Bedoya both were named to the All-Academic Team as well as Anne Swoope, who was named on the team last year, and engineering senior Abigail Alton, marking her third time on the team.

Delfino was also named on the Champions of Character Team.

 

Golf program brings in 15 conference awards