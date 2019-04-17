Golf program brings in 15 conference awards

Freshman Chong Li Lee was named to the All-Conference, All-Freshman and Champions of Character Teams. In all, the golf program earned 15 conference awards. Photo credit: Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola’s golf teams found their athletes winning conference awards across the board.

Among both teams, Loyola had seven golfers on the Southern States Athletic All-Conference Team, two athletes on the All-Freshman Team and two more on the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

Men’s Golf

Philip, Ryan, and Chong Li received All-Conference honors at last night’s SSAC Championship banquet for their solid play throughout the season. Rd 3 begins today with our first group going off at 10am pic.twitter.com/2nZbYBFYKZ — Loyola University New Orleans Golf (@LoyNOGolf) April 17, 2019

On the men’s side, business senior Philip Nijoka earned his third-straight selection on the All-Conference Team. Mass communication senior Ryan Hicks and finance freshman Chong Li Lee both made the team for the first time in their careers.

Lee was also named to the All-Freshman Team and the Champions of Character Team.

Women’s Golf

Great evening at SSAC Women’s Conference Banquet. Daria, Ashley, Alejandra and Madison received All-Conference honors and Callee was honored with All-Freshman team. Ashley also gave the annual student-athlete address during the ceremony👍🏼 Girls lead by 8 going into Round 2 pic.twitter.com/KjVcpLVLKq — Loyola University New Orleans Golf (@LoyNOGolf) April 9, 2019

The women’s team landed four golfers onto the All-Conference Team. Business senior Daria Delfino, sophomore Madison Bates were named to their second-straight conference team and international business senior Ashley Rogers and sophomore Alejandra Bedoya Tobar made their first ever conference team.

Biology freshman Callee Breland earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team, marking the second year in a row that Loyola has a freshman win the honor.

Bates and Bedoya both were named to the All-Academic Team as well as Anne Swoope, who was named on the team last year, and engineering senior Abigail Alton, marking her third time on the team.

Delfino was also named on the Champions of Character Team.