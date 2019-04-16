Tennis teams close out regular season with losses

International business sophomore Manuela Alban would continue the Wolf Pack's success in singles play. Alban won her with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 in court two, but the Crusaders would win out the remaining for matches, leaving them as the victors. Photo credit: Kyle Encar

Their nationally ranked opponent proved too much for the Wolf Pack as both the men’s and women’s teams picked up losses at home versus William Carey University on April 15.

The men’s team suffered an 8-1 loss versus the No. 8 Crusaders and the women’s squad finished with 6-3 versus the No. 4 team in the country.

On the women’s side, biology senior Koral Martinez and finance junior Arianna Pepper started Loyola off on the right foot with an 8-4 victory on court one. Pre-med junior Nadja Ochsner and freshman Chandler Harmon continued their great doubles play with an 8-6 win in court three.

International business sophomore Manuela Alban would continue the Wolf Pack’s success in singles play. Alban won her with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 in court two, but the Crusaders would win out the remaining for matches, leaving them as the victors.

The women’s team finish regular season play with a 10-8 record and a 4-2 conference record.

The men’s team only earned a single match over William Carey. Business management junior Galileo Cabrales and digital filmmaking freshman Samuel Marin won their doubles match 8-5.

Overall, the men’s team finished the regular season with a 6-11 record and a 3-3 conference record.

With the regular season in the books, both teams look forward to the conference championships in Mobile, Alabama on April 24.