Loyola finds victory on the mound versus Stillman College

Computer information systems junior Gary Cavallo Jr. earned his third win of the season. Cavallo threw for six innings and allowed just two runs and striking out five batters.

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes

Andres Fuentes
April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019

Loyola hosted a three-game series versus Stillman College to kick off spring break, and the Wolf Pack team blossomed, earning two victories over the weekend.

Loyola won Game 1 on April 12, 3-1 and split a doubleheader on April 13 winning Game 2 11- 3 but dropping the final game, 9-3.

Junior Jase Biehl extended his hitting streak to 16 games. He ended the weekend going 2-7 from the plate with a double, walk, and four RBI.

Computer information systems junior Gary Cavallo Jr. earned his third win of the season. Cavallo threw for six innings and allowed just two runs and striking out five batters.

Biology sophomore Gabriel Trastoy knocked his first home run of his career, making him the sixth Loyola player to do so this year.

Biology sophomore Allen Dennis knocked his ninth homer of the season. Dennis now has 15 career home runs and is tied for seventh-most in Loyola history.

Loyola is now 19-27 and has a conference record of 3-18.

The team will host a doubleheader on April 16 versus Tougaloo College at Segnette FIeld.

Andres Fuentes, Sports Editor

