Tinder and Bumble go head to head

Tinder was a wild ride from start to finish. I have never had a serious relationship before college because I attended two all-girls schools. Not one, but two! This contributed to my inexperience in the dating life along with my mother who chased boys and girls alike away. My mom felt that boys were nothing but trouble and that girls shouldn’t like girls, so I hid away my rainbow sketches and undying support for Ellen DeGeneres.

So when I came to college, the first thing I did was make a Tinder profile. I had heard and seen so many stories and YouTube videos filled with success and horror stories alike. I made one alongside my suite-mate in her room and began swiping.

I got constant matches. The summer air meant everyone was trying to get their last flings in before summer ended. Many of the guys never texted me first which caused my confidence to hit. I asked myself, am I not that pretty? Did they lose interest? My anxiety went up more and more as more shallow matches poured through.

Some of them were real. Actual guys who just wanted to comment on my A+ bio or that my pictures were cute. Of course there were Snapchat drops and men downright asking for a hook-up. It occurred to me that I may not be the only person in a 20 mile radius that did not want to hook up with a stranger.

So after one too many lewd pictures sent over Snapchat and bios that read “I’m here for a good time, not a long time”, I deleted the app and got a real girlfriend. But after our relationship ended, I decided it was time to get back in the game. However, my Tinder was heavily impacted by cuffing season and in a place of sheer boredom and need for validation, I downloaded Bumble.

Many people are looking for relationships on Bumble and with its style, it makes it easier. Participants make a profile that consists of ice-breakers, photos and most importantly, descriptions of things such as height, religion, political affiliation and pets. The descriptions set Bumble apart from the quick swiping nature of Tinder and helps narrow match results. With its feature to look for certain traits over others, you can get a nearly perfect match. I never went on a Tinder date within the four months I had a profile, but I scored a Bumble date the first day I downloaded it.

Bumble gets results.

However, Bumble is not significantly different from Tinder, it just has an audience that knows their angle. I have gotten many “come thru” texts with invitations promising drinks at bars I can’t get into. One guy even asked for some frisky favors in return for Hamilton tickets. I not-so-politely declined and blocked him. I have never needed a man to buy me Hamilton tickets and I never will.

And Bumble’s system where girls text matches first is progressive but sometimes tiring. My mood would drop when a really cute guys who I matched with would expire and the only way to get it back was spending fifteen dollars. Or, when the number of “perfect matches,” ran out the app would reload and I’d be faced with men who lived 25 or 50 miles away.

Either way, the bios will always be hilarious. My friends and I have spent many nights bonding over the hilarious pick-up lines, the cringey fisherman pictures and the downright pretentious a-holes who think women owe them something. The world has good and bad people so it makes sense that Tinder and Bumble contain both.