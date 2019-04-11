Loyola golf celebrates their first conference title

2019 Loyola golfers and head coach Drew Goff pose with their championship banner and trophy after their conference win on April 10, 2019. Photo credit: Jose Bedoya

2019 Loyola golfers and head coach Drew Goff pose with their championship banner and trophy after their conference win on April 10, 2019. Photo credit: Jose Bedoya

2019 Loyola golfers and head coach Drew Goff pose with their championship banner and trophy after their conference win on April 10, 2019. Photo credit: Jose Bedoya

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was a pool of national talent at the Southern States Athletic Association women’s golf championship.

Three ranked teams looked to live up to their national hype and win the conference crown. But among the eight teams in Greenville, Alabama, the No. 8 Wolf Pack clawed their way to the top, winning their first conference championship in program history on April 10.

On the final day of the three-day competition, Loyola and No. 4 Dalton State were head-to-head. The Roadrunners started the day behind the Wolf Pack, but both teams headed to the back nine all tied up.

Loyola leaped ahead with a 13-stroke lead after every member of the team shot two-over or better in the final nine holes.

Overall, Loyola finished with a +40, 904 to earn the championship banner.

Business senior Daria Delfino earned her sixth All-Tournament Team selection after landing in the No. 2 spot on the individual leader board with a score of +4, 220.

Three other golfers earned top-10 placements. Sophomore Alejandra Bedoya Tobar finished in fifth place with +11, 226 and also earned an All-Tournament selection.

Sophomore Madison Bates placed in seventh and international business senior Ashley Rogers placed in eighth.

All four athletes were named to the All-Conference Team.

Head Coach Drew Goff was named the SSAC Coach of the Year after the title win.

Great evening at SSAC Women’s Conference Banquet. Daria, Ashley, Alejandra and Madison received All-Conference honors and Callee was honored with All-Freshman team. Ashley also gave the annual student-athlete address during the ceremony👍🏼 Girls lead by 8 going into Round 2 pic.twitter.com/KjVcpLVLKq — Loyola University New Orleans Golf (@LoyNOGolf) April 9, 2019

Biology freshman Callee Breland was named to the All-Freshman team and Bates and Tobar joined engineering senior Abigail Alton and junior Anne Swoope on the All-Academic Team.

Delfino was also named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

Loyola will continue their season at the 2019 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship from May 14-17 at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gallery | 2 Photos Sophomore Alejandra Bedoya Tobar, Head Coach Drew Goff, and business senior Daria Delfino pose after their title win. Photo credit: Jose Bedoya