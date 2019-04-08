Loyola announces Father Ted’s successor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University President Tania Tetlow announced the successor to the Rev. Ted Dziak, S.J. in an email to the Loyola student body, staff and faculty.

Following Dziak’s pending departure on a year-long sabbatical, the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., will step into Dziak’s position.

“Father Daffron bring a wealth of higher education administrative experience to the role of keeping mission central to everything we do,” Tetlow said in the email.

Daffron is currently the special assistant to the president of Saint Louis University where he focuses on growth strategies. In addition, he previously served as associate provost for strategic planning and academic services, Tetlow said. He has also previously served different roles at Loyola University Chicago, Spring Hill College, Xavier University in Ohio and other Jesuit high schools across the country.

According to the email, Loyola will undergo a self-study and peer review process to “reaffirm our identity as a Jesuit, Catholic institution,” Tetlow said. The process was at the request of the Superior General of the Jesuit Order.