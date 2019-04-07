Loyola track and field set multiple records at the Spring Time Classic

Criminal justice junior Diamond Pearson earned a season-best in the women's long jump, with a distance of 4.74 meters to place in the seventh spot. She also earned a personal best in the 200-meter dash with 26.33 seconds and placing 13th and a season-best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.67. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Yet again, the Loyola track and field teams competed in an outdoor meet, shattering records all throughout.

The Wolf Pack found great success at the Spring Time Classic, their second-to-last regular season meet.

Popular and commercial music junior Tristin Sanders stole the show, breaking the school record in the women’s 800-meter run for the third consecutive meet. Sanders placed in fourth overall with a time of 2:22.37.

Criminal justice junior Diamond Pearson earned a season-best in the women’s long jump, with a distance of 4.74 meters to place in the seventh spot. She also earned a personal best in the 200-meter dash with 26.33 seconds and placing 13th and a season-best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.67.

Senior Taylor Hagins placed ninth in the women’s hammer throw and freshman Katie Heavey and marketing senior Tiera Melancon placed in the seventh and eighth spots respectively in the women’s javelin.

Freshman Bailey Braud earned two personal bests. She earned 23.32 meters in the women’s hammer throw and a ninth-place finish in shot put with 10.70 meters.

Environmental studies sophomore Walter Ramsey, freshman Phoenix Aquino-Thomas and business analytics sophomore Daniel Welch earned second, third and fourth place in the men’s 5,000-meter run.

Computer information systems junior Jarrett Richard set a season-high in the men’s 200 with 22.07 seconds and placing in the fifth spot. He also set a season-best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06.

In their final meet before the conference championships, Loyola will compete in the Warhawk Classic in Monroe, Louisiana on April 13.