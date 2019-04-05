Uptown Howl Season 4 Episode 12
April 5, 2019
Uptown Howl Season 4-Episode 12 from Loyola Maroon on Vimeo.
On this week’s edition of Uptown Howl, Shadera Moore and Shelbi Copain give you the latest on the Nipsey Hussle story. Ariana Del Mar interviews Student Government President Jessamyn Reichmann and Senator-at-Large Gabriela Martínez.
